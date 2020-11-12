Coach Barnes welcomes “elite defender” as UT’s first 2021 signee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes announced the signing of a new guard who is expected to join the team in the 2021-22 season.

Jahmai Mashack will be attending the University of Tennessee this summer and will be a freshman Vol basketball player the following Fall. Barnes said Mashack signed and submitted his National Letter of Intent Wednesday.

“The 6-5 Fontana, California, native is rated as a national top-50 prospect by Rivals.com and the No. 4 overall prospect in his state by 247sports.com. He also is an honors student in the classroom. As a junior last season at Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga—where he is coached by David Kleckner—Mashack helped lead the Eagles to the CIF Southern California Regional final and a 30-4 record”, the university said of the upcoming freshman."

Mashack has been described as an elite defender. He earned scholarship offers from several high-major programs this summer and was recognized for being a part of the 2020 second-team All-State from CalHiSports.com.

“Jahmai is a big, physical guard who is a great competitor and plays the game the right way,” Barnes said. “We love that he understands the importance of defense, team basketball and hard work. He’s got the mindset and athleticism we look for in a Vol, and we believe he’s just scratching the surface in terms of how special he can be on both ends of the floor. Jahmai comes from a terrific family and really fits our culture on and off the court. He’ll be fun to coach.”

National basketball recruiting analyst Josh Gershon of 247sports.com referred to Mashack as one of the top defenders in his class; he says Mashack “uses his size, length, athleticism, motor and instincts to lock up opposing guards and wings."

Mashack comes from a family of athletes: His father, Elton, played basketball at Loyola Marymount, his mother, Meika, ran track at UNLV before graduating from Cal and his older brother, Kwesi, played football at Arizona.

Mashack is UT’s first 2021 signee.

