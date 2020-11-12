Data from wastewater shows COVID-19 present across all of Oak Ridge, city says

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) – The City of Oak Ridge announced Thursday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the city was over 12 percent.

“The City of Oak Ridge is strongly urging residents to take measures to protect themselves, each other, our children, our elderly and vulnerable populations, our businesses and our homes from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus,” a release said.

The city said that the positivity rate in the area was at 12.5 percent and that data from wastewater “indicates COVID-19 is present across our entire City.”

Monday, city council passed a resolution asking for community help to mitigate the virus. It encourages mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizer and socially distancing.

“This pandemic is serious. City Council and I recognize that we are limited on what we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, the data from Vanderbilt, the CDC, and the state health department about our community warns us that we are on a track for an increase in cases,” said Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch. “Moving toward the Thanksgiving holiday, all residents should be conscious of the actions they should take to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.