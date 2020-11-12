Advertisement

East Tennesseans join social media site that promotes “free speech for everyone”

There’s a platform that wanted attention in addition to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Parler looks like a combination of Twitter and Facebook. It’s topped Apple’s charts for free app in the app store.

“I think they’re promoting free speech for everyone," said Kara Stevens.

Stevens joined Parler after she learned about it on a podcast by one of the investors of the company.

“I think that some people think that conservatives are escaping to Parler just to have our own little group or click or something like that to avoid other ideas and I don’t think that’s the point at all,” explained Stevens.

Days after the election Stevens noticed a growing following on the app.

“It wasn’t until this past week after the election when the buzz really started again about Parler,” said Stevens, "I re-opened to see what it was all about.”

Amanda Wilshire also joined.

“You’re not censored on the things that you’re going to say and you can speak freely which is freedom of speech all everybody you know wants to be able to do," said Wilshire.

Senator Ted Cruz tweeted about it in June saying “let’s speak freely.”

“I think that that is something that the world needs right now.”

Its website said it’s built on the foundation for respect for privacy, personal data and free speech.

“This is an outlet that makes me feel good, you know that allows me to give my opinion and not have to worry about being attacked or argued with or whatnot,” said Wilshire.

Stevens and Wilshire don’t plan to leave other social media behind.

“I hope that it [Parler] continues to grow," said Stevens.

Tennessee politico Bill Hagerty is on the app as well. The platform has been around since 2018.

