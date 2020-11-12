Advertisement

First round of Masters Tournament suspended due to weather

The first groups began at 7:10 a.m. after the ceremonial tee shots. Shortly after, the siren sounded and only three groups were able to post scores.
Masters 2020 got underway during a rainy week.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WVLT) - The first round of the 84th Masters Tournament was suspended Thursday morning only 25 minutes after the first groups teed off.

The first groups began at 7:10 a.m. after the ceremonial tee shots. Shortly after, the siren sounded and only three groups were able to post scores.

The Masters Tournament is employing threesomes and split tees over the first two, and final rounds because of decreased daylight and TV times. Officials had planned on twosomes going off the first tee on Saturday, but that may be forced to change because of Thursday’s delay.

