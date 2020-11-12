Advertisement

Here’s who won big at the CMAs

Singer-songwriter Maren Morris speaks in the press room after winning the album of the year...
Singer-songwriter Maren Morris speaks in the press room after winning the album of the year award at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WVLT/ CNN) - Several country music artists won big at the Country Music Awards Wednesday night.

Here’s who took home a title:

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Album of the Year

“Heartache Medication” -- Jon Pardi

“Never Will” -- Ashley McBryde

“Old Dominion” -- Old Dominion

“What You See Is What You Get” -- Luke Combs *WINNER

“Wildcard” -- Miranda Lambert

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours”- - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be A Light” -- Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)

“The Bones” -- Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” -- Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” -- Carly Pearce and Lee Brice *WINNER

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church *WINNER

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours” -- Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” -- Luke Combs

“Bluebird” -- Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” -- Maren Morris *WINNER

“I Hope” -- Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” -- Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” -- Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz *WINNER

“Even Though I’m Leaving” -- Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” -- Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” -- Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris *WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs *WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” -- Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird” -- Miranda Lambert *WINNER

“Homemade” -- Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” -- Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One To Know” -- Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddlem *WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

