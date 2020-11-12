Here’s who won big at the CMAs

(WVLT/ CNN) - Several country music artists won big at the Country Music Awards Wednesday night.

Here’s who took home a title:

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Album of the Year

“Heartache Medication” -- Jon Pardi

“Never Will” -- Ashley McBryde

“Old Dominion” -- Old Dominion

“What You See Is What You Get” -- Luke Combs *WINNER

“Wildcard” -- Miranda Lambert

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours”- - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be A Light” -- Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)

“The Bones” -- Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” -- Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” -- Carly Pearce and Lee Brice *WINNER

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church *WINNER

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours” -- Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” -- Luke Combs

“Bluebird” -- Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” -- Maren Morris *WINNER

“I Hope” -- Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” -- Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” -- Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz *WINNER

“Even Though I’m Leaving” -- Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” -- Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” -- Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris *WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs *WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” -- Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird” -- Miranda Lambert *WINNER

“Homemade” -- Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” -- Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One To Know” -- Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddlem *WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

