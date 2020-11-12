Here’s who won big at the CMAs
(WVLT/ CNN) - Several country music artists won big at the Country Music Awards Wednesday night.
Here’s who took home a title:
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Album of the Year
“Heartache Medication” -- Jon Pardi
“Never Will” -- Ashley McBryde
“Old Dominion” -- Old Dominion
“What You See Is What You Get” -- Luke Combs *WINNER
“Wildcard” -- Miranda Lambert
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours”- - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light” -- Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)
“The Bones” -- Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” -- Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” -- Carly Pearce and Lee Brice *WINNER
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church *WINNER
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours” -- Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” -- Luke Combs
“Bluebird” -- Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” -- Maren Morris *WINNER
“I Hope” -- Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” -- Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” -- Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz *WINNER
“Even Though I’m Leaving” -- Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” -- Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” -- Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris *WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs *WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” -- Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird” -- Miranda Lambert *WINNER
“Homemade” -- Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” -- Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One To Know” -- Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddlem *WINNER
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
