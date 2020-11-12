Advertisement

How to spend Thanksgiving safely, according to Knox County Health Department

Health officials warn the way the holiday is typically celebrated is the perfect recipe to spread the virus.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reminding everyone how to be safe during the Thanksgiving holiday amid the pandemic this year.

The number one thing everyone should remember, is of course, following the five core actions. That means:

  • Wearing a mask
  • Staying six feet apart
  • Frequently washing hands
  • Sanitizing frequently touched surfaces
  • Staying home if you don’t feel well

As for travel, Charity Menefee says no one should leave the house without a mask and it’s a good idea to pack plenty of hand sanitizer as well.

Menefee also said that although it may be awkward, it’s important to talk with family members you plan to visit with about whether they have been following the five core actions.

If you intend to visit family members, now is the time to start taking extra precautions to limit your exposure, said Menefee.

Menefee said she plans to spend the holiday at home with just her nuclear family and visit with everyone through Zoom to stay connected.

