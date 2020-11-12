How to spend Thanksgiving safely, according to Knox County Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reminding everyone how to be safe during the Thanksgiving holiday amid the pandemic this year.

The number one thing everyone should remember, is of course, following the five core actions. That means:

Wearing a mask

Staying six feet apart

Frequently washing hands

Sanitizing frequently touched surfaces

Staying home if you don’t feel well

As for travel, Charity Menefee says no one should leave the house without a mask and it’s a good idea to pack plenty of hand sanitizer as well.

Menefee also said that although it may be awkward, it’s important to talk with family members you plan to visit with about whether they have been following the five core actions.

If you intend to visit family members, now is the time to start taking extra precautions to limit your exposure, said Menefee.

Menefee said she plans to spend the holiday at home with just her nuclear family and visit with everyone through Zoom to stay connected.

