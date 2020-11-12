Kingsport police searching for missing 17-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingsport Police are on the search for a missing 17-year-old.

According to KPD, Jose Mayse was last seen six weeks ago. The teen was not reported missing until Nov. 5.

Officials said they do not suspect foul play at this time, but due to Mayse’s age, they are making every possible effort to locate him.

Police said Mayse is 4′3″, weighs 85 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees him, or who may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

