Knox County Health Department told to prepare for possible vaccine by end of November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Knox County Health Department briefing Thursday, Charity Menefee said officials had advised them to be prepared for a vaccine by the end of November.

Although no specific timeline for exactly when a vaccine will be ready for distribution has been determined, KCHD said it was advised to be ready.

The State of Tennessee has already prepared a distribution plan for whenever the vaccine is available, that will distribute it to the most vulnerable populations first.

No estimation on when the vaccine will be available to the general public has been released.

