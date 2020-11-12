Advertisement

Knox County launches app to let people report maintenance issues

The app is currently used in more than 25,000 towns and 8,000 neighborhoods throughout the U.S.(Knox County)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County announced a new mobile app that will make it easier for residents to report issues and request maintenance in their neighborhoods.

The free app, that is set to launch Monday, Nov. 16, is called SeeClickFix. Through the app, citizens will be able to report non-emergency neighborhood issues to their local governments in real-time.

The app will map user comments, which may be shared anonymously. Users will be able to receive notifications on certain areas and keywords as well as share photos of their reported issues.

“Real-time communication of issues is imperative to this department,” said Senior Director of Knox County Engineering & Public Works Jim Snowden. “One major benefit of this application is that it provides us with a centralized issue management system to help monitor issues from submission to resolution.”

The app is currently used in more than 25,000 towns and 8,000 neighborhoods throughout the U.S.

“Engaging Knox County citizens in the process from start to finish is one of the best ways to ensure the county can complete work well and efficiently," Knox County Mayor Jacobs said.

