Knoxville business offers game, movie nights during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -How long does it take for one to come out of the house during a pandemic?

A trick question for some, but one Knoxville couple locked in their answer.

“We kind of boarded up and didn’t leave our house as much as we could bear to stay inside,” Bradi Musil, a Knoxville resident, said.

Musil and her boyfriend are just starting to feel comfortable enough to attend events around town. They ended up at Mill and Mine for its first socially distanced Trivia Night.

“We really try to be as cautious as possible and make sure that people feel comfortable as well,” General Manager Margaret Stolfi said.

The popular event venue, turned entertainment hub, is offering free COVID-friendly game nights every Wednesday. No more than 10 people are allowed to gather in a pod, which is kept away from other guests. Additionally, contact is limited when ordering food next door and when playing the game.

“People can order through their QR code,” said Stolfi. “We bring everything out to them and they don’t have to leave their area, and anytime people are up from their table are moving about the space they are required to have their mask on.”

Stolfi said before COVID, the event space hosted weddings and at least 40 concerts a year. Their creative thinking is giving her and the staff an opportunity to work.

Their next event is $5 movie night Nov. 13 and 14.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.