Lady Vols sign four new players

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols signed four players, including forward Karoline Striplin, out of Alabama, and point guard Brooklynn Miles, out of Kentucky.

UT said Karoline Striplin, Kaiya Wynn, Sara Puckett and Brooklynn Miles signed letters of intent, head coach Kellie Harper announced Wednesday.

Collegiate Girls Basketball said, collectively, it’s the nation’s fifth-best class of the early signing period.

“This summer has looked very different for collegiate recruiting, but I am a very, very proud of our staff for signing this class of talented, high-achieving and competitive players,” Harper said.

UT said Striplin is the No. 38 player overall and the No. 11 forward with a four-star rating. She’s a two-time Alabama Sports Writers Association 2A All-State First Team selection in 2019 and 2020. She chose UT over NC State, UCLA, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Florida.

“Karoline Striplin was the first player in this class to give us a verbal commitment and ignite this process,” Harper said. “This past season, she came to a Lady Vol game and fell in love with our vision for this program.”

Kaiya Wynn is ranked as the No. 39 overall play. She was a DII AA Miss Basketball finalist n 2020 and was a two-time TSWA DII-AA All-State choice in 2018 and 2020. She chose UT over Louisville, NC State and Kentucky among others.

“Kaiya Wynn grew up in Tennessee, so she understands just how important the Lady Vol program is,” Harper said. “After watching her play and practice, and visiting with her, we knew she was a priority for our class.”

With Sara Puckett, UT landed the No. 8 forward--who is also ranked No. 27 overall--and a player who was selected for the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game in 2020. She was also named the TimesDaily 4A-7A Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. She chose UT over Kentucky, Louisville, Florida State, Mississippi State and Georgia.

“Sara was one of the first prospects that was able to come to campus after we were hired at Tennessee,” Harper said. "She visited campus multiple times, which helped her get to know our team and staff.

Brooklynn Miles is ranked as the No. 75 overall player. She helped lead Franklin County High School to a region championship in 2020 and was named the top player in Kentucky for the 2021 class. She chose UT over Kentucky, NC State, Miami and Purdue.

“Signing a point guard was a priority for our staff, and we are thrilled that Brooklynn Miles is that player,” Harper said. “Her recruiting process looked very different due to the COVID outbreak and subsequent NCAA regulations. We were not able to host Brooklynn on campus and thus relied on phone calls and virtual presentations to recruit her.”

