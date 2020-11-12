Advertisement

Lucille Bridges, mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, has died at age 86

Lucille Bridges, the mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, has died at the age of 86.
FILE - U.S. Deputy Marshals escort 6-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary...
FILE - U.S. Deputy Marshals escort 6-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, in this November 1960, file photo. On Friday, Nov. 14, 2014, 54 years later to the day when she first walked up the steps to the school, Bridges is scheduled to commemorate the event with the unveiling of a statue in her likeness on the campus. (AP Photo/File)(Uncredited | AP)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS)- Lucille Bridges, the mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, has died at the age of 86. In 1960, Bridges walked with her then-6-year-old daughter past crowds screaming racist slurs as Ruby became the first Black student at her all-white New Orleans elementary school.

On her Instagram account Tuesday evening, Ruby said, “Today our country lost a hero. Brave, progressive, a champion for change. She helped alter the course of so many lives by setting me out on my path as a six year old little girl. Our nation lost a Mother of the Civil Rights Movement today. And I lost my mom. I love you and am grateful for you. May you Rest In Peace.”

Bridges gave birth to Ruby in Tylertown, Mississippi, in 1954 — the same year as the landmark Brown vs. the Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, decision that ended racial segregation in schools.

Her daughter went on to become an icon of the Civil Rights Movement, memorialized in Norman Rockwell’s famous painting “The Problem We All Live With” which depicts a tiny Ruby in a white dress carrying her notebooks and a ruler surrounded by much taller U.S. Marshals. But Ruby Bridges once credited her parents as the forces behind her history-making achievement.

“My parents are the real heroes,” the U.S. Marshals Service once quoted her as saying during a ceremony at an art gallery showing the painting. “They (sent me to that public school) because they felt it was the right thing to do.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
(MGN)
Free deals for military service members on Veterans Day

Latest News

Some alpacas and goats trapped in a Florida barn were rescued Monday thanks to the Davie Fire...
Alpacas, goats rescued from Eta in Florida
Here's the view of a socked-in Clingmans Dome Wednesday afternoon.
Several dry days, but a frigid blast is within sight
American flag
Report reveals Tennessee’s best city for veterans
New York City will send mental health teams instead of police to respond to some 911 calls