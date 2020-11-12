Making a Difference: Maryville teen raises thousands to support veteran food pantry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville High School student Bailey Hasty has learned about sacrifice all of her life. Her father served in the Marines. He was deployed in Iraq when she was born.

“What inspired me the most was my dad. I like learning and hearing him tell him stories,” said Hasty.

When her school asked her to pick a charity for her school’s homecoming festivities, she chose The Blount County Veterans Association and their food pantry.

“It felt good to give back to them because they do so much for us,” said Hasty.

She raised nearly $8,000 for the pantry to stock up on more food and toiletries.

Director Nathan Weinbaum said the pantry is running low on supplies while the need for help continues to skyrocket.

“The coronavirus pandemic changed a lot of people’s lives. We had a lot of veterans lose their jobs this year. They were struggling before, but they’re struggling even more now,” said Weinbaum.

This is one of the largest donations they’ve received.

“Makes you feel good because you know what you see with kids these days. I hope that Bailey is what they look up to,” said Weinbaum

He says her selflessness must be a trait passed on from her dad.

“Her dad was in the Marine Corps and he’s a firefighter and she had that in her to help people. That’s why I’m so proud of her,” said Weinbaum.

Hasty came in second place, but says it still feels like she won because she made a difference.

Hasty is hoping to do more fundraisers in the future and says next year she’s setting her fundraising goal at $10,000.

