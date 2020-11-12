Advertisement

Media picks Vols to win SEC Title

Volunteers return four starters and have the nation’s fourth-ranked crop of newcomers
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson...
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)(WYMT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee was predicted to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in preseason voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members. The Volunteers, who return four starters and have welcomed the nation’s fourth-ranked crop of newcomers, are the overall preseason favorite for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

The Vols' most recent SEC championship came in 2018, a year in which the Big Orange were predicted to finish 13th. Predicted to finish behind UT in the top five of the SEC standings were, in order, Kentucky, LSU, Florida and Alabama. Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC Team. Ties were not broken. Tennessee seniors John Fulkerson and Yves Pons were among seven standouts who received votes for SEC Player of the Year. Fulkerson earned a spot on the preseason All-SEC first team, while Pons—the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year—was named a second-teamer.

Tennessee is ranked 12th in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll and begins its 2020-21 campaign Nov. 25 against Charlotte, with conference play set to begin Dec. 29. The 2021 SEC Tournament takes place March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. First Team All-SEC John Petty Jr., Alabama Keyontae Johnson, Florida Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky Trendon Watford, LSU John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC Olivier Sarr, Kentucky Javonte Smart, LSU Dru Smith, Missouri AJ Lawson, South Carolina Yves Pons, Tennessee Savion Flagg, Texas A&M SEC Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Preseason Media Poll1. Tennessee2. Kentucky3. LSU4. Florida5. Alabama6. Arkansas7. Auburn8. South Carolina9. Ole Miss10. Missouri11. Texas A&M12. Mississippi State13. Georgia14. Vanderbilt

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic Knoxville radio host and personality Billy Kidd has passed away.
Beloved Knoxville radio personality Billy Kidd passes away
Knox County school board considers quarantine rules change
File image: Baby in a high chair
Tennessee mother arrested after child found abandoned in high chair for hours
Gregory Cole
Body of missing man found in Myrtle Beach hotel room
Adarus Black
FBI searching for Ohio murder suspect with ties to Tennessee

Latest News

Source: City of Oak Ridge
Data from wastewater shows COVID-19 present across all of Oak Ridge, city says
Vanessa Brown
21-year-old woman possibly kidnapped, Knoxville police say
Fall colors shine brightly in Cosby, TN
Big chill coming: enjoy the sun and warmth while you can!
Willy's Butcher Shop sign
Willy’s Butcher shop giving away Thanksgiving turkeys
Christmas Shopping featuring Monsters Made with Love
Want to shop local this Christmas? Knoxville store offers one-of-a-kind gift ideas