MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need for blood donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced all locations are in critical need for blood donations.

The Blood Center is now at the critical level for O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative blood.

MEDIC said it currently has zero units of A Negative blood on their shelves. They are also in need of COVID Convalescent Plasma.

Individuals interested in donating can visit one of the following locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

MEDIC requires donors to wear a mask or face covering. Anyone without a face covering will be provided with one. This week, donors will be gifted a special edition MEDIC shirt along with a $10 e-gift card, Texas Roadhouse coupon and Salsarita’s $5 coupon.

Next week, donors will receive a special edition Orange and Blue Shirt along with a $10 e-gift card, Texas Roadhouse coupon and Salsarita’s $5 coupon.

