Advertisement

New York City will send mental health teams instead of police to respond to some 911 calls

The mental health teams will be deployed in February in two high-need communities that have been hard hit by Covid-19.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) New York City is creating new teams to respond to emergency mental health calls instead of police, as part of a pilot program that will launch next year.

The teams will consist of EMS health workers and mental health crisis workers that will be dispatched through the city’s 911 system, officials announced on Tuesday. Police officers would be dispatched as backup in cases where a subject has a weapon or is threatening violence.

There were more than 170,000 mental health calls to the city’s 911 call center last year -- an estimated one call every three minutes -- and the majority involved “people who just needed help,” said Chirlane McCray, the city’s first lady.

It is not clear how many of those calls would fall under the new program.

The mental health teams will be deployed in February in two high-need communities that have been hard hit by Covid-19. The communities were not identified.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
(MGN)
Free deals for military service members on Veterans Day

Latest News

Some alpacas and goats trapped in a Florida barn were rescued Monday thanks to the Davie Fire...
Alpacas, goats rescued from Eta in Florida
Here's the view of a socked-in Clingmans Dome Wednesday afternoon.
Several dry days, but a frigid blast is within sight
American flag
Report reveals Tennessee’s best city for veterans
FILE - U.S. Deputy Marshals escort 6-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary...
Lucille Bridges, mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, has died at age 86