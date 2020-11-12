Powell community is ‘All Heart’ for student battling brain cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Making a difference, that’s what it’s all about and that’s just what’s taking place in the Powell community.

Folks are offering their support for 13-year-old Gunner Smith who, for the past three years, has been battling brain cancer. Still on the Powell Middle School basketball roster, Gunner has taken his fight off the court, in fact this young man is All Heart.

Brandon, his wife Brittany and Gunner’s coach Jamie Meadows are behind ‘The All Heart TEE’ online t-shirt campaign. Proceeds go to support Gunner Smith and his family. The sale will remain active through Sunday night and the results so far have been overwhelming says Mr. Smith, “The people of this community have been awesome, we moved here five years ago from Texas and the way this community has just taken us in feels like we’ve always lived here.

Gunner’s basketball coach Jamie Meadows adds, “Yes and his spirit is one thing we want to communicate to the community and the outreach that he has inspired so many people.”

Coach Meadows says the All Heart battle cry has not only helped Gunner in his fight, but it’s been an instrumental tool in guiding his other young athletes.

“A lot of times when you get down in a game, athletics is a great tool for learning life, when your back’s against the wall on the court, you remember what All Heart means and that encourages you to keep battling through, said Meadows.”

The t-shirts are available in many colors and your school can help support Gunner Smith by purchasing shirts in your teams’ color. You can click here to help Gunner and his family.

