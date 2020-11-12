Advertisement

Rascal Flatts announces positive COVID-19 case

The band took to Twitter to announce one of its members had received a positive COVID-19 test result.
FILE - In this June 6, 2018, file photo, from left, Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary...
FILE - In this June 6, 2018, file photo, from left, Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox, of Rascal Flatts, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday,, in Nashville, Tenn. The country group will bless the broken road this year on their farewell tour on their 20th anniversary together. The group announced Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, that they have no future plans for the band after the tour that begins in June and runs through October.(AP Photo/Al Wagner, File) (KY3)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music group Rascal Flatts announced the band skipped the 2020 CMA Awards due to COVID-19.

The band took to Twitter to announce one of its members had received a positive COVID-19 test result.

“As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone’s safety. We miss y’all and stay safe!” the tweet read.

Morgan Wallen took home the title of New Artist of the year Wednesday night and Eric Church was named Entertainer of the Year.

The title of Musician of the Year went to Jenee Fleenor, Fiddlem.

