Rascal Flatts announces positive COVID-19 case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music group Rascal Flatts announced the band skipped the 2020 CMA Awards due to COVID-19.

The band took to Twitter to announce one of its members had received a positive COVID-19 test result.

“As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone’s safety. We miss y’all and stay safe!” the tweet read.

Morgan Wallen took home the title of New Artist of the year Wednesday night and Eric Church was named Entertainer of the Year.

The title of Musician of the Year went to Jenee Fleenor, Fiddlem.

