Report reveals Tennessee’s best city for veterans

A report looks at the best cities for veterans to live. Only one Tennessee made the list.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report looks at the best cities for veterans to live. Only one in Tennessee made the list.

According to WalletHub, the best city in Tennessee for veterans to call home is Nashville. It comes in at 40 on the list overall.

The report said, “In order to determine the best places for veterans to live, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: 1) Employment, 2) Economy, 3) Quality of Life and 4) Health.”

At the top of the list was Orlando.

You can read the full report here.

