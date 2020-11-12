Tennessee man weilding “mini sword” arrested after cutting woman at gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville police said a woman was hospitalized after she was confronted by a man with a “mini sword.”

Police responded to a Marathon gas station overnight after receiving reports of the incident.

According to reports, the man cut the woman on her face. Investigators are working to determine what led to the incident.

The suspect was arrested and the woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim.

