Tennessee man weilding “mini sword” arrested after cutting woman at gas station

According to reports, the man cut the woman on her face. Investigators are working to determine what led to the incident.
(WILX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville police said a woman was hospitalized after she was confronted by a man with a “mini sword.”

Police responded to a Marathon gas station overnight after receiving reports of the incident.

The suspect was arrested and the woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim.

