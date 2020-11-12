Advertisement

Tennessee offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing in rural areas

Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and will stay open until all individuals in line are tested.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in rural areas throughout the state on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The free testing event is in an effort to curb rising COVID-19 cases.

In East Tennessee, testing will be held in Bradley County at the Bradley County Health Dept. located at 201 Dooley St.

Tennessee National Guard medics and Tennessee Dept. of Health officials will be at each site to perform tests.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.

