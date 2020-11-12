Advertisement

Tennessee rated 3rd highest state where renters are behind on payments

A recent study finds that renters in some states, including Tennessee, are struggling more than others.
(Rosemond Crown)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thousands of Americans are still struggling to make rent payments months into the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A recent study finds that renters in some states, including Tennessee, are struggling more than others. LendingTree found that Tennessee ranks 3rd in a list of states where renters are falling behind on payments with 24.8 percent of renters struggling.

According to LendingTree, 27.9 percent of Tennessee renters aren’t confident that they will be able to make a rent payment next month.

Knoxville has several emergency financial assistance programs to help families in these types of situations such as Knox County Community Action Committee and Knoxville Ladies of Charity.

Knox County Community Action Committee provides limited financial assistance for rent payments to Knox County residents. Applicants to the agency can only be assisted at most once every 18 months. For assistance, you can contact their office at (865) 524-3345.

Knoxville Ladies of Charity provides limited amounts of rental payment assistance to lo income families and seniors. Their office is located at 120 West Baxter Knoxville, Tennessee. You can contact them with any questions at (865) 474-9348.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
(MGN)
Free deals for military service members on Veterans Day

Latest News

Here's the view of a socked-in Clingmans Dome Wednesday afternoon.
Several dry days, but a frigid blast is within sight
Biden and Trump
Election Day is over: What’s next?
Knox County school board considers quarantine rules change
Iconic Knoxville radio host and personality Billy Kidd has passed away.
Beloved Knoxville radio personality Billy Kidd passes away