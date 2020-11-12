Tennessee rated 3rd highest state where renters are behind on payments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thousands of Americans are still struggling to make rent payments months into the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A recent study finds that renters in some states, including Tennessee, are struggling more than others. LendingTree found that Tennessee ranks 3rd in a list of states where renters are falling behind on payments with 24.8 percent of renters struggling.

According to LendingTree, 27.9 percent of Tennessee renters aren’t confident that they will be able to make a rent payment next month.

Knoxville has several emergency financial assistance programs to help families in these types of situations such as Knox County Community Action Committee and Knoxville Ladies of Charity.

Knox County Community Action Committee provides limited financial assistance for rent payments to Knox County residents. Applicants to the agency can only be assisted at most once every 18 months. For assistance, you can contact their office at (865) 524-3345.

Knoxville Ladies of Charity provides limited amounts of rental payment assistance to lo income families and seniors. Their office is located at 120 West Baxter Knoxville, Tennessee. You can contact them with any questions at (865) 474-9348.

