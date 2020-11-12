Thousands of mail-in ballots thrown out in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WVLT/WCSC) - South Carolina officials announced thousands of mail-in ballots across the state were thrown out because they lacked a voter signature, witness signature or were returned late.

According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, 4,331 mail-in ballots were not counted. More than half were due to the lack of a witness signature.

Beginning this year, South Carolina lawmakers changed the voting law to allow everyone to vote by mail. Many voters expressed confusion regarding the need for a witness signature after a court ruling required the signature from Oct. 8 and later.

“It was confusing to say the least. I work in politics and government every day and I still was confused,” Lauren Harper, senior advisor at Secure the Ballot, said. “For people to think that they need a witness and then they don’t and then they do, it’s just too much. . . People need to be able to cast their ballot in an educated manner and know that the rules are going to be consistent from year to year.”

Officials said the ballots that weren’t counted represent less than 0.2 percent of all ballots cast but said it still could have potentially impacted local races.

The Beaufort City Council races were separated by less than 200 votes.

