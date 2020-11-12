Advertisement

Walmart launches new pet care services

The retail giant will now offer Walmart Pet Care, which will include pet-sitting and dog walking through Rover, an online marketplace for pet services.
(WITN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walmart announced the launch of a new suite of pet care services.

The retail giant will now offer Walmart Pet Care, which will include pet-sitting and dog walking through Rover, an online marketplace for pet services.

“We’re on a mission to help families live better – and that goes for pets, too,” Melody Richard, merchandising vice president, Pets, said in a statement. “Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic, and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers.

Walmart also announced Walmart Pet Insurance that will include access to $1,000 worth of online virtual vet appointments at no additional charge, according to the release. The new program includes Walmart PetRx, an in-store and online pharmacy service.

The retailer is offering a $20 Walmart gift card for the first completed services booked through Rover and another $20 Walmart gift card if they complete their fifth service within six months.

