Want to shop local this Christmas? Knoxville store offers one-of-a-kind gift ideas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? How about giving a gift that’s truly unique and supports someone local.

Owner of Monsters Made With Love, Laurie Kay, sells monster kits for you to create your own plush monster.

The smallest size is perfect for a young kid, they take about an hour to make and helps beginner sewers learn basic skills.

She says the bigger ones are fun for teens and adults who might want to express their creative sides. You don’t have to be artistically talented to make a cool monster. She says there are detailed instructions and video instructions online in case you mess up.

“Because these are perfectly imperfect. You can do some really cool embroidery stitches if you want, scars on your monsters, horns tails, really anything you want to make it truly yours,” said Kay.

You can purchase your kit online. Or visit her website.

We will be featuring gift ideas from local makers from now until Christmas time in case you need some inspiration for your Christmas shopping.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.