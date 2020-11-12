Advertisement

Willy’s Butcher shop giving away Thanksgiving turkeys

The butcher shop hopes the turkeys will help those experiencing hardships during the pandemic.
Willy's Butcher Shop sign
(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Willy’s Butcher Shop in Bearden will be giving away nearly 250 turkeys during their “Willy’s Great American Turkey Giveaway."

William Carithers, the owner of the shop. says he and his wife wanted to do something to give back to the community. Carithers says the turkeys will be handed to a person inside the car, in a drive-thru style.

Like other giveaways the butcher shop has hosted this year, the turkeys will be given out on the honor system.

The “Willy’s Great American Turkey Giveaway” will begin this Saturday, November 14 at 9:00 a.m. outside the store at 5115 Homberg Drive.

