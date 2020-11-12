Advertisement

WIMZ’s Billy Kidd passes away

An iconic Knoxville radio host and personality has passed away.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An iconic Knoxville radio host and personality has passed away.

WIMZ announced that Sports Machine host Billy Kidd passed away.

Kidd has hosted the Sports Machine for at least 20 years.

