WIMZ’s Billy Kidd passes away
An iconic Knoxville radio host and personality has passed away.
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An iconic Knoxville radio host and personality has passed away.
It is with the very heaviest of hearts that we here at 103.5 WIMZ bring you the terrible news of the passing of our...Posted by 103.5 WIMZ on Wednesday, November 11, 2020
WIMZ announced that Sports Machine host Billy Kidd passed away.
Kidd has hosted the Sports Machine for at least 20 years.
