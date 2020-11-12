Advertisement

You can share a message on the Tennessee Theatre marquee

By Megan Sadler
Nov. 12, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Theatre announced a special offer to allow anyone to put a message on the famous marquee.

There are several packages available for purchase. All of the proceeds will help the Tennessee Theatre stay afloat during the pandemic while it is unable to earn 95% of its usual income.

Messages must be personal, not advertisements, and are subject to approval by the Theatre. “Messages that are deemed inappropriate (containing political, religious, divisive, distasteful, or profane language) will not be displayed and your payment will be refunded in full,” says the Tennessee Theatre website.

According to the website, there are three packages available:

  • Package A: A single screen message appearing for 24 hours within the rotation of existing Tennessee theatre messages, no marquee lights on (vertical blade sign is lighted automatically at sunset) = $100
  • Package B: A single screen message that is the ONLY message on the message board for a maximum of 2 hours, no marquee lights on = $350
  • Package C: Same as option B, but with the marquee lights ON for a maximum of 2 hours = $500

For more information about rules and booking visit the Tennessee Theatre website.

