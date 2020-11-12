You could win a pink Cracker Barrel rocking chair signed by Dolly Parton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cracker Barrel and Dolly Parton have teamed up for a special VIP package contest in light of her appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Winners will receive a pink Cracker Barrel rocking chair signed by Dolly, a copy of Dolly’s brand new “A Holly Dolly Christmas” album, and two $100 gift cards, one to Macy’s and one to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

“We all find comfort in traditions, especially during the holiday season – and America is yearning for familiar holiday traditions, like the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, now more than ever,” Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said. “It is still important for us to share in the magic of the holiday season with our guests – even from home. The VIP Watch Party Package gives a few lucky fans a chance to experience the nostalgia and holiday cheer that Cracker Barrel and Dolly will bring to this year’s Parade in a safe, yet fun and memorable way.”

From now until November 17, everyone is invited to enter by sharing their favorite holiday tradition through the Cracker Barrel website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.