Anderson County faces off against Greeneville
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second straight year, Anderson County met Greeneville in the second round of the Class 4A Playoffs.
The Greene Devils defeated Anderson County 24-7 in the 2019 playoffs, and unfortunately, Anderson County couldn’t get revenge.
The Mavericks fell to the Greene Devils 28 to 24.
