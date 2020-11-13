Advertisement

Anderson County faces off against Greeneville

For the second straight year, Anderson County met Greeneville in the second round of the Class 4A Playoffs.
By Rick Russo and Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second straight year, Anderson County met Greeneville in the second round of the Class 4A Playoffs.

The Greene Devils defeated Anderson County 24-7 in the 2019 playoffs, and unfortunately, Anderson County couldn’t get revenge.

The Mavericks fell to the Greene Devils 28 to 24.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

Goodpasture defeats CAK
South-Doyle's Elijah Young scores a touchdown against Anderson County Friday night
South Doyle gets a win against David Crockett in playoffs
(File)
Nashville Christian plays at King’s Academy
SEC
SEC announces Dec. 19 as date for rescheduled games amid pandemic
Gatlinburg-Pittman takes down Pigeon Forge in WVLT’s Playoff Game