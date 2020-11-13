Anderson County faces off against Greeneville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second straight year, Anderson County met Greeneville in the second round of the Class 4A Playoffs.

The Greene Devils defeated Anderson County 24-7 in the 2019 playoffs, and unfortunately, Anderson County couldn’t get revenge.

The Mavericks fell to the Greene Devils 28 to 24.

