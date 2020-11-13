Greenback falls to Coalfield in playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For the fourth straight year, Greenback and Coalfield met in the TSSAA playoffs.

Greenback has won the previous three meetings, but they couldn’t keep the streak, losing to Coalfield 26-21.

Coalfield is on a roll this year coming in with a 48-6 win over Hancock County and a 10-0 record.

