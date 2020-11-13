Advertisement

Ice skating returns to the Smokies

By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee waterpark has been transformed into an ice-skating rink.

Wilderness at the Smokies is bringing ice-skating back this season in their wave pool area.

The 3,200 square foot rink opened for visitors Friday, November 13 and will remain open through January 10.

The park is offering a deal where families can stay at the resort overnight with ice-skating included for just over $100.

“Yes, we welcome guests and the general public to visit us this season. You can socially distance, you can be outside and still take part of holiday activities," said a spokesperson for the park, Nikki Harrel.

Wilderness at the Smokies has teamed up with Cool Sports to offer lessons for first-time skaters.

The park will be holding a fundraiser with Second Harvest Food Bank next Saturday.

