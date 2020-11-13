Advertisement

Learn about owls in East Tennessee

Registration is free for the event.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Arboretum is teaching East Tennesseans all about owls Tuesday night.

You can learn all about the six species of owls that live in the area during the Arboretum’s ‘Owl-ology’ presentation Tuesday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m.

The presentation will feature owl facts including where the birds live, how to differentiate the different species and the history of owls. There will even be a live owl featured during the event.

“Their habitat, their nesting habits all kinds of fun facts about our owls to really appreciate the treasures we have here in nature,” Said Michelle Campanis with UT Arboretum.

Registration is free for the event.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart