Learn about owls in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Arboretum is teaching East Tennesseans all about owls Tuesday night.

You can learn all about the six species of owls that live in the area during the Arboretum’s ‘Owl-ology’ presentation Tuesday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m.

The presentation will feature owl facts including where the birds live, how to differentiate the different species and the history of owls. There will even be a live owl featured during the event.

“Their habitat, their nesting habits all kinds of fun facts about our owls to really appreciate the treasures we have here in nature,” Said Michelle Campanis with UT Arboretum.

Registration is free for the event.

