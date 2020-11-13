Less than 10% of Tennessee’s COVID-19 ICU beds remain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state of Tennessee has a 9 percent capacity of COVID-19 ICU beds remaining, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

According to Dr. Lisa Piercey, of the Department of Health, capacity issues are not necessarily limited by the number of beds but by low staffing levels across the state.

“When you look at surge capacity, it’s how many staff members can they bring in to staff these beds,” Piercey told WTVF. “Before this started there was a nursing shortage and a shortage of other professionals and we’re starting to feel that very acutely.”

Health officials urged Tennesseans to continue to follow CDC guidelines. Officials said it’s important for individuals to continue wearing masks, washing their faces and social distancing.

