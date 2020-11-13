Advertisement

Oak Ridge topples Rhea County

Since starting the season 2-3, Joe Gaddis' Oak Ridge Wildcats have won six games, one of those a Covid-19 forfeit by Fulton.
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since starting the season 2-3, Joe Gaddis' Oak Ridge Wildcats have won six games, one of those a Covid-19 forfeit by Fulton.

They carried that streak into Friday night, where they defeated Rhea County 23-0.

Wildcat running back Kendall Jackson is a special talent. During the teams' winning streak he’s rushed for over 100 yards and at least one touchdown in each game.

