Oak Ridge topples Rhea County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since starting the season 2-3, Joe Gaddis' Oak Ridge Wildcats have won six games, one of those a Covid-19 forfeit by Fulton.

They carried that streak into Friday night, where they defeated Rhea County 23-0.

Wildcat running back Kendall Jackson is a special talent. During the teams' winning streak he’s rushed for over 100 yards and at least one touchdown in each game.

