Sewage testing shows COVID-19 across Oak Ridge, city leaders say

12 percent positivity rate shows increasing cases, waste water testing signals its wide spread
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday, officials with the city of Oak Ridge said COVID-19 is ‘widespread’ following a test of the city’s sewage water.

The health department informed city officials the positivity rate is over 12 percent and following testing of the wastewater, it is beginning to show it could be worse than they thought.

“When you have that high percentage of people who take tests, (and) getting positive results it’s a strong indication that there’s a lot of active transmission in that community and there are a lot of cases that are not being tested,” said City Council Member Ellen Smith.

Since July, the City of Oak Ridge has tested its wastewater weekly.

In the location where the last samples were taken, nearly 95 percent of the city’s sewage is collected, leading them to fear it is more widespread than they first thought.

“What we’re seeing is you don’t want to look at it from one week to the next because you’ll see it do this. You want to look at it overall and we’re definitely starting to see an upward trend,” said Shira McWaters the public works director of Oak Ridge.

Testing wastewater gives officials in the city a better look at where the positive tests could be coming from, such as certain communities or even just school centers.

“What they’re testing is how much is in the wastewater from when people use the bathroom and shed the virus, it gives us an indicator,” said McWaters. “It can pick up people that are asymptomatic, people who don’t even know they’re sick, and can be a potential carrier.”

Because of this officials are asking people to do their part in working to stop the spread.

“We really wish that residents would take this seriously, residents and businesses. We’ve been learning more and more than masks are really, really effective in preventing the transmission of this virus. I would like to see more businesses being aggressive about ensuring that people can know that they’re being asked to wear masks when they go into that business,” said Smith.

