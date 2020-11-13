South Doyle gets a win against David Crockett in playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Doyle headed to David Crockett in round two of the playoffs and came home with a win 27-20.

The Pioneers feature Mr. Football nominee and Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie, who has rushed for 1,461 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

South Doyle has forced 18 turnovers on their way to eight wins under former Tennessee defensive standout and head coach Clark Duncan.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.