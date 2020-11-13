Wind & rain Sunday, then it’s smooth sailing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s only one day of ‘active’ weather in the long range forecast. Apart from the rain and intense winds on Sunday, we’re full of sunshine and cooler weather.

Get prepped for the winter wardrobe. The coldest temperatures in a couple of weeks are ready to move in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re even cooler Saturday morning, back to normal and the upper 30s.

There’s now an exceptionally slim chance of rain Saturday, primarily in the highest parts of the National Park. The rest of us have sunshine and above-average temps.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second storm in the 8-day is arriving later Sunday. It’s going to be a rough hair day, as winds pick up intensity as teh day goes on!

Eta is no longer a factor for us, but the cold front is plowing in during the night. That crumbles our temperatures starting Monday.

Highs are back below average for the first time in a long time Monday through Thursday of the coming week. It’s ultra-quiet, though, apart from the chill in the air.

There’s absolutely no rain anywhere close by until late Saturday or, more likely, next Sunday.

Look for one more mild day before a strong cold front drops the temperatures. (WVLT)

