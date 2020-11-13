Advertisement

Wind & rain Sunday, then it’s smooth sailing

Seasonable temperatures are here briefly, then a second cold front moves in.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:06 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s only one day of ‘active’ weather in the long range forecast. Apart from the rain and intense winds on Sunday, we’re full of sunshine and cooler weather.

Get prepped for the winter wardrobe. The coldest temperatures in a couple of weeks are ready to move in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re even cooler Saturday morning, back to normal and the upper 30s.

There’s now an exceptionally slim chance of rain Saturday, primarily in the highest parts of the National Park. The rest of us have sunshine and above-average temps.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second storm in the 8-day is arriving later Sunday. It’s going to be a rough hair day, as winds pick up intensity as teh day goes on!

Eta is no longer a factor for us, but the cold front is plowing in during the night. That crumbles our temperatures starting Monday.

Highs are back below average for the first time in a long time Monday through Thursday of the coming week. It’s ultra-quiet, though, apart from the chill in the air.

There’s absolutely no rain anywhere close by until late Saturday or, more likely, next Sunday.

Android Users
iPhone Users
Look for one more mild day before a strong cold front drops the temperatures.
Look for one more mild day before a strong cold front drops the temperatures.(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week
Once the rain and wind leave, temperatures stay chilly early next week.
Sunday's wind & wet brings a chill for much of the week
Gusts to 40 mph along with cooler temperatures will be the story for Sunday.
Windy, wet Sunday brings a cool down next week
More sun on Monday than Sunday.
Sunny and mild this afternoon, Kyle says showers and wind for Sunday