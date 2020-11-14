Advertisement

Audit: UK ex-worker bought 84 iPhones on university card

An internal audit has found that a former University of Kentucky employee spent $256,000 in school money to pay for 84 iPhones, other tech equipment, travel and additional personal items.
(Source: Apple via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. - An internal audit has found that a former University of Kentucky employee spent $256,000 in school money to pay for 84 iPhones, other tech equipment, travel and additional personal items.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the audit found that former College of Education administrative support worker Stephanie Carpenter used her university procurement card to make the purchases over three years.

The audit says that in early March, Carpenter told College of Education administrators who asked about inappropriate activity on the card that her computer and relevant files were missing. She was suspended and then resigned on March 17.

The findings have been turned over to law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart