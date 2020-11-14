Christmas tree arrives in New York City’s Rockefeller Center

(CBS)- A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived at New York City’s Rockefeller Center Saturday to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony on December 2 at 7 p.m., according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it’s especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year.

The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

