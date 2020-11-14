Coach Barnes signs nation’s top point guard of 2021 recruiting class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s head men’s basketball coach, Rick Barnes announced the signing of a five-star player Saturday.

Kennedy Chandler of Memphis, rated by ESPN as the nation’s top point guard in the Class of 2021, has reportedly signed and submitted his National Letter of Intent and is expected to enroll at UT in the Summer.

Chandler currently attends Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, where he is in his senior year of high school.

Chandler, rated the No. 12 senior in the country, is the third-highest-rated prospect to ever sign with the Vols since 2007.

“Kennedy was one of our primary targets for a long time,” Vols head coach Rick Barnes said. “To us, his elite speed, athleticism, defense and basketball IQ separated him from every other point guard in America. But it was his character, work ethic and toughness that really made him a perfect fit for our program. We’re very excited to have Kennedy and his family join our Tennessee basketball family.”

During his junior basketball season at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Chandler averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game during a season shortened due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 6-1 guard averaged 15.1 points, 6.0 assists and 4.2 steals in 20 games with the Nike EYBL circuit program during the Summer of 2020.

247Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Jerry Meyer describes Chandler as a tremendous passer and a creative finisher off the dribble who rebounds his position and is a disruptive defender.

Earlier this week, he was named in the 50-player watch list for the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for national high school player of the year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Chandler is also a McDonald’s All-American candidate.

Chandler joins top-50 wing Jahmai Mashack from California in Tennessee’s 2021 signing class. You can watch his highlights here.

