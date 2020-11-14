Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

AAA estimates there will be a 10% drop in travel this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:17 AM EST
(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

