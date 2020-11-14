Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Knoxville’s beloved radio personality, William Lansden Winningham, Jr. known as “Billy Kidd”, who passed away November 11, 2020 at 61-years-old.

A graveside service will be held for Winningham Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Hope Annex Cemetery. Rev. James Shenko will officiate the service.

The family welcomes friends of Billy’s to attend the service. They ask that all guest wear masks and practice social distancing throughout the service.

Billy Kidd died November 11 in his residence in Knoxville. He was born in Livingston, Tennessee on March 3, 1959 to the late Vice Mayor of Livingston Bill Winningham & Barbara Lynn Bugg Winningham, according to his obituary.

His obituary reads in part:

“Billy Kidd was a staple in the Knoxville area as one of the longest running DJ’s for 103.5 WIMZ. Inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2018, Billy greatest joy was the Second Harvest Food Bank, where he gave his heart for the Camping for Cans. Billy Kidd was surprised in 2017, by the Second Harvest Food Bank by naming a loading dock after him for all his years helping feed the hungry. A 1977 graduate of Livingston Academy, then receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree from UT Knoxville in 1981. His first radio job was here in Livingston at WLIV AM 920, then to Jet 107.1 in Monterey, Tennessee, from there he would spend the next 30 years to Knoxville’s Classic Rock 103.5. Billy was very devoted to helping others, and used the power of radio to get the job done."

You can make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank, Smoky Mountain Service Dogs or Shilo Riders in honor of Billy Kidd.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.