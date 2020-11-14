Advertisement

Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd

A graveside service will be held for Winningham Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Hope Annex Cemetery
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Knoxville’s beloved radio personality, William Lansden Winningham, Jr. known as “Billy Kidd”, who passed away November 11, 2020 at 61-years-old.

A graveside service will be held for Winningham Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Hope Annex Cemetery. Rev. James Shenko will officiate the service.

The family welcomes friends of Billy’s to attend the service. They ask that all guest wear masks and practice social distancing throughout the service.

Billy Kidd died November 11 in his residence in Knoxville. He was born in Livingston, Tennessee on March 3, 1959 to the late Vice Mayor of Livingston Bill Winningham & Barbara Lynn Bugg Winningham, according to his obituary.

His obituary reads in part:

Billy Kidd was a staple in the Knoxville area as one of the longest running DJ’s for 103.5 WIMZ. Inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2018, Billy greatest joy was the Second Harvest Food Bank, where he gave his heart for the Camping for Cans. Billy Kidd was surprised in 2017, by the Second Harvest Food Bank by naming a loading dock after him for all his years helping feed the hungry. A 1977 graduate of Livingston Academy, then receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree from UT Knoxville in 1981. His first radio job was here in Livingston at WLIV AM 920, then to Jet 107.1 in Monterey, Tennessee, from there he would spend the next 30 years to Knoxville’s Classic Rock 103.5. Billy was very devoted to helping others, and used the power of radio to get the job done."

You can make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank, Smoky Mountain Service Dogs or Shilo Riders in honor of Billy Kidd.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart