Give back to Sevier Co. students while holiday shopping

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Partners in Progress education program has a way for you to give back to students in need during the holiday season.

The group is hosting an auction, where you can get some of your holiday shopping done while giving back to a great cause. There are more than 40 items to shop from including gift baskets and vacation getaways.

All of the money raised in the auction will go towards scholarships for Sevier County students taking dual enrollment courses at East Tennessee State University, Sevierville.

You can contact Janice Bettis with any questions at Janice.bettis@gmail.com or call (865) 428-2212.

Bidding closes at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, November 15.

