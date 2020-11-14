KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Dollar General store Saturday morning.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a reported robbery at Dollar General located at 2419 Amherst Road around 6:55 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect reportedly went inside the store as it was opening, approached an employee and showed a gun.

“The suspect demanded money from the safe and the store employees complied with those demands. The suspect then fled the scene in what was described as a newer model gray or silver Chevy Cobalt on Amherst Road towards Middlebrook Pike,” KPD said in a release.

The suspect is described as a young Black man wearing all black clothing.

This incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.