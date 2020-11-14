Advertisement

Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country as Americans ready themselves for the Thanksgiving holiday. A new tool is letting people see how risky it would be to attend a gathering.
(KOLO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country as Americans ready themselves for the Thanksgiving holiday. A new tool is letting people see how risky it would be to attend a gathering.

The COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, developed by Georgia Tech, shows you the likelihood that someone attending your get-together has COVID-19 based on the number of people attending and your state or county, WREG reported.

“It’s fairly difficult for most people to figure out what it means when people say there are 100,000 COVID-19 infections today,” said Dr. Aroon Chande, a lead developer of the tool. “It’s really hard to take that number and then directly say oh maybe I shouldn’t do this activity.”

Chande said the tool was especially helpful for people unfamiliar with the COVID-19 status of the place they might visit.

“If you do happen to go to one person’s house for Thanksgiving together, then to another person’s house for a second get-together, those risks are additive, it’s not like they’re two separate events,” said Chande.

As of November 14, according to the map, the likelihood of someone attending a 25-person gathering in Knox County with COVID-19 is 33 percent. That drops to 21 percent with a 15-person gathering and 15 percent with a 10-person gathering.

A link to the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool is available here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart