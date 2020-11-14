Advertisement

NC man hospitalized after son accidentally shoots him while hunting

A North Carolina man was hospitalized Saturday morning when his son accidentally shot him while hunting.
(KYTV)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WVLT/WECT) - A North Carolina man was hospitalized Saturday morning when his son accidentally shot him while hunting.

WECT reports that 62-year-old Ernset G. Shingleton was shot by his son, 24-year-old Jacob E. Shingleton, according to North Carolina officials.

The men told investigators they were hunting deer with dogs when a deer ran between the two. Both men fired and the father was hit in the leg/hip area.

WECT reported Shingleton suffers from non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Saturday afternoon, it was unclear whether or not there would be charges filed.

