NC man hospitalized after son accidentally shoots him while hunting
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WVLT/WECT) - A North Carolina man was hospitalized Saturday morning when his son accidentally shot him while hunting.
WECT reports that 62-year-old Ernset G. Shingleton was shot by his son, 24-year-old Jacob E. Shingleton, according to North Carolina officials.
The men told investigators they were hunting deer with dogs when a deer ran between the two. Both men fired and the father was hit in the leg/hip area.
WECT reported Shingleton suffers from non-life-threatening injuries.
As of Saturday afternoon, it was unclear whether or not there would be charges filed.
