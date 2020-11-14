Police: Tennessee man burns down parents' house on purpose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was jailed after investigators said he set his parents' house on fire purposely.

Memphis police said that, in September, 28-year-old Corderious Corley went to his parents' house on Clearbrook Cove at around 2 a.m. and set the house on fire. No one was inside the home, but the home was destroyed.

WREG reported that Corley was arrested recently thanks to a tip.

Police said Corley set the house on fire after having problems with his mother.

He was charged with aggravated arson and is scheduled in court next week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.