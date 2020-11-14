Advertisement

Police: Tennessee man burns down parents' house on purpose

A West Tennessee man was jailed after investigators said he set his parents’ house on fire purposely.
Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was jailed after investigators said he set his parents' house on fire purposely.

Memphis police said that, in September, 28-year-old Corderious Corley went to his parents' house on Clearbrook Cove at around 2 a.m. and set the house on fire. No one was inside the home, but the home was destroyed.

WREG reported that Corley was arrested recently thanks to a tip.

Police said Corley set the house on fire after having problems with his mother.

He was charged with aggravated arson and is scheduled in court next week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart