Preschoolers, volunteers practice kindness on ‘World Kindness Day’

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “How are you kind to people?” asked the teacher at Oak Ridge Schools' Preschool. “I say I love you,” answered 5-year-old Ryder, verbalizing and using sign language.

Ryder and other preschool students celebrated World Kindness Day by watching some vintage ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood' on a big screen. Their teachers wore cardigans in honor of the renowned educator who taught kindness, patience and empathy through his programs.

Down the street in Oak Ridge at Brysonn’s Closet, Director Karen Messamore sorted clothing on racks at the thrift store she co-founded to provide for those in need. “It’s basically our mission to be kind and to give to others. We give away clothing and housewares to people who are in need and we do that on a daily basis.” The organization could always use donations.

Farther north in Deer Lodge, volunteers from Oak Ridge churches unloaded boxes of food for the Morgan-Scott Project. There Director Crystal Tompkins said the group’s mission includes, “To be kind to others with food and clothing, a smiling face, a kind word and a word of encouragement.” Nearby Historic Rugby is involved in an online fundraising auction that also benefits Morgan-Scott. It runs through Saturday evening, November 14. The auction includes elaborate quilts, dishes, wines, lodging and more.

While World Kindness Day makes its splash on social media, those running nonprofits for the needy and caring for communities find kindness to be integral to what they do every day.

“We all live here together and we need to take care of each other,” said Messamore.

