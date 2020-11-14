Advertisement

Seymour teen with cancer receives shopping spree from Make-A-Wish foundation

The teen’s shopping spree wish was fulfilled at Best Buy.
By Erica Lunsford
Nov. 13, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The East Tennessee Make-A-Wish foundation put together a special event for 18-year-old Joshua Zaleski. Josh has been recovering from stage 4 cancer. His wish was fulfilled on Friday, by going on a shopping spree at Best Buy for new gaming equipment.

Josh’s mother, Lori Zaleski, says Joshua enjoys playing video games.

“That’s how he spends his time, so computer paraphernalia from top to bottom was on his list," shared Lori.

Due to the pandemic, Make-A-Wish is getting innovative with its giveaways this year.

The organization is trying to limit trips and interactions with their patients and large crowds.

To learn more about Joshua’s journey, click here.

